International Development News
Development News Edition

Cartel blockades, gunfire leave 1 dead in Mexico border city

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ciudadvictoria
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 04:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 03:36 IST
Cartel blockades, gunfire leave 1 dead in Mexico border city
The U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo issued a security alert overnight warning its personnel to shelter in place due to the “multiple gunfights and blockades throughout the city.” Image Credit: ANI

Gangsters unleashed mayhem in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas, blocking major avenues, burning vehicles and engaging soldiers in shootouts that left one suspected gunman dead. The Tamaulipas state security agency known as the Coordinating Group for the Construction of Peace in Tamaulipas said armed men carjacked civilians and also seized large trucks late Friday and used them to blockade main streets, including some leading to international border bridges, though operations at crossings were not affected.

At least three vehicles were torched while others were upended or simply abandoned, and charred cars remained on the streets Saturday waiting for authorities to remove them. The U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo issued a security alert overnight warning its personnel to shelter in place due to the "multiple gunfights and blockades throughout the city."

On Saturday afternoon it published another alert saying its employees were "subject to restrictions on their movements and an evening curfew until further notice." Alberto Rodríguez Juárez of the Coordinating Group said the shootouts were the result of a confrontation with troops in which the suspected gunman was killed. Authorities seized an SUV and five firearms, including a .50-caliber rifle. One of the gunbattles took place in a neighborhood near a Walmart, and videos that circulated on social media showed panicked people seeking shelter inside the store as shots rang out.

Friday's incidents came on the heels of other violence in previous days after federal and state police moved 75 inmates from a Nuevo Laredo prison. In a series of shootings, six gunmen and a soldier died and some police officers were wounded. Nuevo Laredo is the territory of the Northeast cartel, a break-off of the once-dominant and bloody Zetas gang.

It's also one of two cities in Tamaulipas where the United States has been returning thousands of asylum-seekers under the program colloquially known as "remain in Mexico" to wait in the latter country while their cases slog through U.S. courts. The decision to expand the program to Tamaulipas alarmed observers given the lawlessness and cartel dominance in the state. The U.S. State Department has long had Tamaulipas listed for its highest-level travel alert — the same as for war-torn places like Syria and Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.N. warns Bolivia crisis could 'spin out of control' as death toll mounts

The United Nations warned on Saturday violence in Bolivia could spin out of control following recent skirmishes between security forces and coca farmers loyal to ousted President Evo Morales that have left nine dead. Morales resigned under ...

UPDATE 3-Britain's Prince Andrew 'categorically' denies sex claims

Britains Prince Andrew said he could not have had sex with a teenage girl at a socialites London home because he returned to his house after a childrens party on the night in question and has no recollection of ever meeting her. The rare in...

UPDATE 1-China demands repentance from outspoken Australian lawmakers

Two Australian lawmakers who had been denied entry to China for a study tour because of their outspoken criticism of Beijing must repent and redress their mistakes if they want to visit the country, China said late on Saturday. Andrew Hasti...

UPDATE 6-Pence aide said Trump's Ukraine phone call was 'unusual and inappropriate'

The phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart at the center of Congress impeachment investigation was inappropriate, a foreign policy aide to Vice President Mike Pence told lawmakers, according to a transc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019