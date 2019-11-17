International Development News
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka president-elect Rajapaksa a war hero to some, a polarising figure for others

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 14:44 IST
Sri Lanka president-elect Rajapaksa a war hero to some, a polarising figure for others
Image Credit: Wikimedia

For Sri Lanka's majority Sinhalese Buddhists, president-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa is best-placed to take on the hard challenge of defeating enemies of the state such as those who carried out deadly Easter Sunday attacks early this year.

For others, he is a leader who should be tried for war crimes over allegations of killings, torture and disappearances of scores of people during the final stages of the war against Tamil Tigers in 2009 that he led as defense secretary. Rajapaksa is the younger brother of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, and the two nationalists gave the military a free hand to crush the Tamil separatists and end a 26-year civil war that had left more than 100,000 people dead.

Now the 70-year Rajapaksa, who won a presidential election on Sunday, has vowed to drain the swamp of religious extremism that bred the home-grown Islamist suicide bombers who struck at churches and hotels in April, killing more than 250 people. nL5N27X02K He plans to rebuild the security arms of the state, including its intelligence cells and surveillance networks that he says the outgoing administration dismantled under international pressure.

That has raised fears of a return to a security state like that Rajapaksa created to fight the Tamils, one that could be directed against Muslims who have faced hostility from Sinhalese Buddhists hardliners ever since the attacks, say experts. "Sri Lanka's Muslims are among those most fearful of a Gotabaya presidency," said Alan Keenan, project director for Sri Lanka at the International Crisis Group.

In his first comments following his election victory, Rajapaksa said he would carry all countrymen with him in the new Sri Lanka he planned to build. A former lieutenant colonel in the army, Rajapaksa has the image of a decisive leader who gets things done, whether it is finishing the war against insurgents or the urban redevelopment of the seaside capital Colombo when he was given that responsibility.

As president, he has offered voters a technocratic, military-style governance, led by professionals rather than politicians. Rajapaksa, an avowed Buddhist and vegetarian, left the army in the 1990s and moved to the U.S. where he worked in information technology. This year he applied to renounce his U.S. citizenship since Sri Lankan law does not allow candidates with dual citizenship to run for president.

To those who raised issues related to rights abuse during his time as defence secretary he said last month during the campaign : "You're talking about the past all the time, let's talk about the future." (Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

JU working with WB govt for increasing shelf life of 'Banglar

Jadavpur Universitys Food Technology department is collaborating with the West Bengal government for increasing shelf life of Banglar Rosogolla, which got GI tag two years back, to market it internationally. A senior professor of the Food T...

Essar Steel, Adani, GAIL, HPCL buy bulk of Reliance gas

Essar Steel, Adani Group and state-owned GAIL have bought majority of natural gas from Reliance Industries newer fields in the KG-D6 block at an indicative price of USD 5.04 - 5.16 per unit, industry sources said. Essar Steel picked up 2.25...

PREVIEW-Pope Francis to take anti-nuclear mission to Japan's ground zeros

Pope Francis takes his mission to ban nuclear weapons this week to the only places where they were used in war, visiting the World War Two ground zeros of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as part of a tour of Japan and Thailand.The seven-day trip, on...

Shaw slams fifty on return from doping ban as Mumbai win

Prithvi Shaw made a splendid return to competitive cricket after serving a doping ban, hitting a 39-ball 63 to guide Mumbai to a 83-run win over Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Sunday. All eyes were on Shaw, who played his firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019