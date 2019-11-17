Kremlin says 'Normandy' summit to happen later this year

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that the meeting of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine leaders aimed at a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine will take place at the end of this year, Interfax reported on Sunday.

The summit plans are not directly tied to the adoption of a special status for eastern Ukraine, Interfax cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

