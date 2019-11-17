International Development News
Development News Edition

Russian strikes kill nine civilians in Syria: monitor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 18:14 IST
Russian strikes kill nine civilians in Syria: monitor

Beirut, Nov 17 (AFP) Air strikes by Syrian regime ally Russia on Sunday killed nine civilians in the jihadist-run enclave of Idlib in the northwest of the country, a war monitor said. Five of the victims died in the village of Al-Malaja in southern Idlib province while the other four were killed in raids on the town of Saraqeb in the east, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A number of people were wounded, some seriously, the monitor's head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP, though he was unable to say how many. The Idlib region, home to around three million people including many displaced by Syria's eight-year civil war, is controlled by the country's former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham jihadist alliance also controls parts of neighbouring Aleppo and Latakia provinces. The region is one of the last holdouts of opposition to forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

A ceasefire announced by Russia has largely held since late August. But the Observatory says 48 civilians -- including 16 children -- have been killed in Russian air strikes on the region since the start of November.

The Britain-based monitor, which relies on sources inside Syria, says it determines who carries out an air strike according to flight patterns, as well as aircraft and the munitions involved. Last month Assad said Idlib was standing in the way of an end to the civil war that has ravaged his country.

Syria's conflict has killed 370,000 people and displaced millions since beginning in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-Assad protests. (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bolivian interim leader meets UN envoy amid violence fears

A UN envoy met with Bolivias interim president Saturday to find a way out of the countrys political crisis while the world body expressed concern the situation could spin out of control amid a rising death toll. On leaving the meeting with ...

TN trounces Vidarbha, emerges group topper

Tamil Nadu thrashed Vidarbha by 113 runs on Sunday in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here to advance to the super league stage as the group topper. Three teams-Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Kerala- finished...

Indian man arrested for illegally carrying USD 25,000 in Nepal airport

An Indian national has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here for illegally possessing huge amount of foreign currency. Satyanarayan Ramacharya, 35, was held when he was about to board a Dubai-bound Oman Air flight on Satur...

UPDATE 3-Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with $1.7 trillion top value

Saudi Aramco is worth up to 1.7 trillion at the price range set by the oil giant on Sunday, below the 2 trillion sought by Saudis crown prince but putting it in the running to become the worlds biggest IPO.Aramco cannot sell its shares dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019