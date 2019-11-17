International Development News
Development News Edition

'Yellow vest' anniversary protests lead to 254 arrests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 19:35 IST
'Yellow vest' anniversary protests lead to 254 arrests

Paris, Nov 17 (AFP) French police arrested 254 people during clashes in Paris and other cities on the first anniversary of the "yellow vest" movement, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Sunday. The violence in Paris, where police battled rioters for hours around the southeastern Place d'Italie square, was the worst in the French capital in months.

A total of 173 people were arrested in the city, Castaner told Europe 1 radio, revising upwards Saturday's count of 147. Dozens more were arrested in smaller protests in cities including Nantes, Montpellier, Strasbourg, Bordeaux and Toulouse.

Further protests are planned Sunday. Castaner claimed that there were "few demonstrators" among at the protesters Saturday in Paris, who he said were mainly "thugs, brutes who came to fight the security forces and prevent the emergency services from doing their work."

Several cars were overturned or set alight, bus shelters were smashed and a monument to a World War II hero - Marshal Alphonse Juin -- was defaced. The windows of a major shopping centre and a neighbouring hotel were also attacked by groups of stone-throwing demonstrators dressed in black, who wore masks to hide their faces.

The police, who had initially authorised the demonstration but declared it illegal after it turned violent, used tear gas and water cannon to try quell the unrest. In rural France, the anniversary passed off generally peacefully, with thousands of yellow vests occupying the traffic roundabouts where the movement began last year over rising fuel taxes.

The interior ministry put the number of demonstrators at 28,600 nationwide but the organisers said nearly 40,000 people had rallied -- a far cry from the estimated 282,000 who took part in the first big day of protests on November 17, 2018. The leaderless yellow vests, who accuse President Emmanuel Macron of ruling on behalf of the urban elite, are adamant that they have not gone away.

They are now looking to join forces with the trade union movement, which is planning a major transport strike over pension reforms starting on December 5. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

No elephant safari in Dudhwa National Park this season

Tourists visiting the Dudhwa National Park will not be able to enjoy elephant safari this season as most trained jumbos have been deployed in patrolling duties, the park administration said on Sunday. According to park Deputy Director Manoj...

JVM-P announces third list of candidates

A day after JMM MLA Shashi Bhushan Samad joined the JVM-P, he was given a party ticket to contest from Chakradharpur ST seat for Jharkhand Assembly polls. Samads name featured in the third list of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik an...

Bolivians queue for chicken and fuel as protests cripple highways

Bolivians suffered long lines on the streets of La Paz on Sunday to secure chicken, eggs and cooking fuel as supporters of ousted President Evo Morales continued to cripple the countrys highways, isolating population centers from lowland fa...

Hotels cannot deny claim for theft of vehicle handed over for valet parking: SC

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court has held that hotels cannot deny compensation under the garb of owners risk clause to its guest or visitors for theft of vehicle parked through its staff or valet. The top court has held that the bur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019