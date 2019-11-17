International Development News
Development News Edition

Pope decries that 'greed of a few' worsens poverty of others

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vaticancity
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 20:57 IST
Pope decries that 'greed of a few' worsens poverty of others
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis on Sunday decried that the "greed of a few" wealthy people is compounding the plight of the poor and lamented the lack of concern about growing income gaps between the haves and have-nots. Francis celebrated a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica dedicated to heightening awareness about poor people worldwide.

"We go our way in haste, without worrying that gaps are increasing, that the greed of a few is adding to the poverty of many others,'' Francis said in his homily, with poor people among the people accorded seats in the basilica for the Mass. Keeping a tradition of his papacy, Francis invited indigent persons to dine with him at the Vatican after Mass.

Addressing the public in St. Peter's Square following the end of the service, Francis said such initiatives pay witness to "the attention that must never be lacking toward these brothers and sisters of ours." He expressed dismay over the ''indifference of society toward poor people."

Like the saint who inspired his choice of name, Francis of Assisi, the pope has made paying attention to those living on society's margins a priority of his work. That focus can appear jarring to some prelates in a church that invests in multi-million dollar real estate, possesses priceless artworks and conducts its liturgical services often amid splendor, such as in the magnificence of St. Peter's, other basilicas and cathedrals.

Francis' emphasis on mercy and charity has also raised the hackles of a small, but noisy faction among the more conservative ranks of bishops and cardinals, who would rather the head of the Catholic church concentrate more on dogma than on persons. Some 150 tables were set up in a Vatican hall where the pope usually holds weekly indoor audiences with the public.

Another 1,500 needy will be treated to a separate lunch elsewhere in Rome, while parishes throughout Italy were similarly setting out lunch for those unable to afford their own. Rather than be shunned, the pope told the faithful, that the poor should be seen as treasures.

"Instead of feeling annoyed when they knock on our doors, let us welcome their cry for help as a summons to go out of ourselves," Francis said. "For the poor reveal to us the riches that never grow old, that unite heaven and earth, the riches for which life is truly worth living: the riches of love," the pope concluded in his homily.

Francis also said the faithful should ask themselves: "Do I, as a Christian, have at least one poor person as a friend?" He singled out the work of doctors and nurses who have tended to the medical needs of the homeless and poor at special clinics set up in St. Peter's Square.

Among the prelates at Mass was a Polish monsignor he raised to cardinal's rank to highlight his tireless work with the poor, including distributing sleeping bags and hot meals to those living on the streets. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh flies in onion supplies as price hits record high

Bangladesh is urgently importing onions by air as the price of the essential ingredient in local dishes soared to record highs, an official said Sunday, with even the prime minister chopping the bulb from her menu. The price of onions -- a ...

Soccer-Portugal edge past Luxembourg to qualify for Euro 2020

Defending champions Portugal edged past Luxembourg 2-0 away from home on Sunday to qualify for Euro 2020.Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock in the 39th minute and Cristiano Ronaldo added the second with four minutes left to ensure that Port...

Thousands march in Greek annual anti-junta demo

Thousands of Greeks took part in demonstrations Sunday to mark the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta uprising, with police bracing for trouble after a series of raids on anarchists. This year the protest looks set to be dominated by oppositi...

Pope hosts meal for 1,500 poor and homeless

Pope Francis on Sunday hosted around 1,500 poor and homeless people for lunch at the Vatican, decrying indifference to poverty as the Catholic Church marked its World Day of the Poor. My thoughts go to those who... have promoted solidarity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019