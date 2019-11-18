Fire rages at Hong Kong campus entrance as protesters fend off police:AFP

A large fire burned near an entrance to a besieged Hong Kong campus on Monday morning after protesters threw Molotov cocktails to fend off a police advance on the university, according to AFP reporters at the scene.

Police have encircled hundreds of protesters dug in at Hong Kong Polytechnic University since late Sunday, declaring the area a "riot" zone and threatening to breach barricades built by pro-democracy protesters.

