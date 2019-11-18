International Development News
Development News Edition

Gotabaya Rajapaksa to take oath as Sri Lankan President on Monday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 10:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 10:08 IST
Gotabaya Rajapaksa to take oath as Sri Lankan President on Monday
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sri Lanka's controversial wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will take oath as the seventh executive president of Sri Lanka on Monday at the Ruwanweli Seya precincts in the ancient north-central town of Anuradhapura. The newly elected president will worship at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, a sacred fig tree in the Mahamewna Gardens and Ruwanweli Seya, a stupa and a hemispherical structure containing relics and considered sacred to many

Buddhists all over the world, in the town, the Sri Lanka Mirror reported. Rajapaksa, 70, defeated Sajith Premadasa, 52, by more than 13 lakh votes, the election commission announced on Sunday.

He will succeed President Maithripala Sirisena for a five-year term. He is also expected to address the nation after taking the oath, the Daily News reported.

His elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was the country's president from 2005 to 2015, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa and a large number of dignitaries, including parliamentarians, will participate in the oath-taking ceremony, the report said. Rajapaksa secured 52.25 percent votes (6,924,255), while Premadasa bagged 41.99 percent (5,564,239) of the total votes polled. Other candidates got 5.76 percent votes.

The overall voter turnout at the election was around 83.73 percent, Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said. Following his win, Rajapaksa said he would serve the country's citizens including those who voted against him "irrespective of their ethnicity," The Times Online reported.

"I will fulfil the trust that you placed in me," he said, thanking all those who had voted for him during the election. Rajapaksa pledged that he would implement his manifesto during his term in office.

He also urged his supporters to "rejoice peacefully". "As we usher in a new journey for Sri Lanka, we must remember that all Sri Lankans are part of this journey. Let us rejoice peacefully, with dignity and discipline in the same manner in which we campaigned," the retired Lieutenant Colonel said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

It was bittersweet for John Boyega to leave 'Star Wars' franchise

Actor John Boyega says it was difficult for him to say goodbye to the Star Wars franchise. The 27-year-old actor, who made his debut in the franchise as Finn with 2015s The Force Awakens, has long maintained that upcoming installment, The R...

James' 33 points fuel Lakers' rout of Hawks

LeBron James scored 33 points and Kyle Kuzma added 17 as the Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to a 25-point lead in the first quarter and finished off an easy 122-101 victory Sunday over the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Rajon Rondo scored 15 points...

UPDATE 2-China calls on U.S. to 'stop flexing muscles' in South China Sea

China on Monday called on the U.S. military to stop flexing its muscles in the South China Sea and to avoid adding new uncertainties over Taiwan, during high-level talks that underscored the tension between the worlds two largest economies....

China confirms aircraft carrier sailed through Taiwan Strait

China confirmed on Monday that its first domestically built aircraft carrier had sailed through the Taiwan Strait for routine training and tests after Taipei accused Beijing of intimidation around upcoming elections. The ship, which has yet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019