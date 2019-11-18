International Development News
British PM Johnson refuses to comment on Prince Andrew scandal

British PM Johnson refuses to comment on Prince Andrew scandal
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson twice refused on Monday to comment on Prince Andrew who has faced a backlash after denying he had sex with a teenage girl and talking about his relationship with late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, said in an interview aired on Saturday that he could not have had sex with a teenage girl at a socialite's London home because he returned to his house after a children's party on the night in question and has no recollection of ever meeting her.

Andrew's interview drew scorn in the British media which said his explanations were unsatisfactory while lawyers for Epstein's victims said that the prince showed little sympathy for those abused. "I won't get dragged into commentary about matters concerning the royal family," Johnson said when asked about Andrew by reporters.

In the BBC interview, Andrew gave an at times rambling and contradictory account. He said Epstein's behaviour had been "unbecoming", but that he does not regret their friendship because of the opportunities it gave him to meet business people.

