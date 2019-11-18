International Development News
Development News Edition

Emirates announces order for 50 Airbus A350s worth USD 16B

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 17:05 IST
Emirates announces order for 50 Airbus A350s worth USD 16B

Dubai, Nov 18 (AP) Dubai-based carrier Emirates announced on Monday it would be buying 20 additional wide-body Airbus A350s, bringing its total order for the aircraft to 50 in a deal worth USD 16 billion at list price. The announcement essentially confirms a February order for 30 of the A350-900 planes that Emirates had announced that month and tacks on another 20 of Airbus' newest generation wide-body aircraft, bringing the total to 50.

Emirates Group Chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said the new deal "replaced" February's agreement for an intent to purchase 70 Airbus aircraft, which had included 40 of the A330neo. That deal was valued around USD 21.4 billion.

Monday's announcement by Emirates is the first major purchasing agreement to be unveiled at the biennial Dubai Airshow this year amid a slowdown in major purchases by the Middle East's big Gulf airlines. The airshow opened on Sunday and runs until Thursday on the grounds near Dubai's newest international airport.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi's flagship carrier Etihad Airways said Monday it's launching one of the world's most fuel-efficient long-haul airplanes as the company seeks to save costs on fuel and position itself as a more environmentally-conscious choice for travelers. Etihad's "Greenliner" is a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that will depart on its first route from Abu Dhabi to Brussels in January 2020. Etihad's CEO Tony Douglas described the aircraft as a flying laboratory for testing that could benefit the entire industry.

With fuel costs eating up around a quarter of airline spending, Douglas said the goal of the Greenliner is to be 20% more fuel efficient than other aircraft in Etihad's fleet. "This is not just a box-ticking exercise," he told reporters at the unveiling of the initiative at the Dubai Airshow alongside executives from Boeing.

Douglas said the aircraft "not only makes sense economically from a profit and loss account point of view, but because it also directly impacts the CO2 because of the fuel burn." Etihad has reported losses of $4.75 billion since 2016 as its strategy of aggressively buying stakes in airlines from Europe to Australia exposed the company to major risks.

Despite its financials, the airline continues to be among the most innovative. This year, Etihad flew the world's first passenger flight using sustainable biofuel made from a plant that grows in saltwater.

It also became the first in the Middle East to operate a flight without any single-use plastics on board to raise awareness of the effects of plastic pollution. Aviation accounts for a small but rapidly growing share of greenhouse-gas emissions — about 2.5 per cent worldwide. But forecasters expect air travel to grow rapidly in the coming years.

There's a small but growing movement in Europe and North America that's shunning air travel because it produces high levels of greenhouse gas emissions. The trend is most prominent in Sweden, where the likes of teen climate activist Greta Thunberg have challenged travelers to confront the huge carbon cost of flying.

Some campaigners are also "flight shaming" travellers for their carbon footprint. Most recently, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were criticised for flying on private jets this summer while calling for more action on climate change.

Etihad says it plans to make the Greenliner a “social media star” to bring under sharper focus its developments and achievements worldwide. Douglas said anything that Eithad learns with Boeing from this aircraft's operations will be open domain knowledge "because it's about moving the industry forward in a responsible fashion." "We're like a millennial and like all good millennials, they're really focused on the environment and the sustainability agenda," Douglas said, referring to Etihad's 16 years in operation.

The Greenliner will be the only aircraft of its kind in Etihad's fleet of Dreamliners. The company currently has 36 of the 787s in its fleet with plans to operate 50.

"This is a small step today, but in a very, very long journey," Douglas said. (AP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BANKIT Bridges the Digital Divide Across Urban and Rural Areas by Offering Digital Financial and Non-financial Services

BANKIT plans to install 1.5 Micro ATMs along AePS facility at BANKIT outlets New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirBANKIT targets to install 1.5 lakh Micro ATMs and AePS service points at BANKIT outlets by December 2020 to address the issue of m...

Catalan chief on trial over display of secessionist symbols

The regional president of Catalonia was on trial Monday for allegedly disobeying Spains electoral board by not removing secessionist symbols from public buildings in the northeastern region during an election campaign. Quim Torra could be d...

Camel-riding gunmen kill six in Nigeria

Kano, Nov 18 AFP Gunmen riding camels and horses killed six people in a village in northeast Nigeria, a region beset by Islamist attacks, police said on Sunday. Armed bandits launched a predawn attack on Thursday on Aljannaru, a village in ...

Youth Cong protests against desecration of B C Roy's bust

Youth Congress activists on Monday staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan against the desecration of a bust of party veteran and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy in East Burdwan district. With posters and placards in hand,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019