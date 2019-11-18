International Development News
UPDATE 1-Vatican says financial regulator to leave; he says he resigned

The Vatican said on Monday that Rene Bruelhart, the head of its financial regulator, would be leaving, and Bruelhart told Reuters he had resigned.

The departure of Bruelhart, a Swiss lawyer who has been in the top job for five years, follows an unprecedented raid at the offices of the Financial Information Authority (AIF) and the Secretariat of State on Oct. 1. A brief Vatican statement said Bruelhart would leave at the end of his mandate on Tuesday and that Pope Francis had taken steps to name a successor, to be would be announced after the pope returns from a trip to Thailand and Japan on Nov. 26.

"I resigned," Bruelhart told Reuters by phone shortly after the announcement was made. Five Vatican employees were suspended immediately after the police raids on Oct. 1, including AIF director Tommaso di Ruzza.

Two weeks later, Domenico Giani, the Vatican's longtime security chief and Pope Francis' personal bodyguard, resigned over the leak of a document related to a magistrate's investigation of a real estate deal in London.. The AIF has denied any wrongdoing and the Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, last month acknowledged that the deal was not transparent and promised to shed light on it. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Catherine Evans)

