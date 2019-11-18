International Development News
Development News Edition

Verdict on 2016 Dhaka cafe attack to come on Nov 27

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 18:15 IST
Verdict on 2016 Dhaka cafe attack to come on Nov 27
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An anti-terrorism Bangladeshi tribunal will deliver its verdict on November 27 on the gruesome 2016 Dhaka cafe attack that killed 20 people, including an Indian girl, the worst terror attack in the country's history. "The judge has set the date on Sunday after hearing the concluding arguments of both the prosecution and the defense in the case," an official of the Dhaka's Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal said here on Monday.

The official said Judge Mojibur Rahman fixed November 27 after 113 witnesses testified before the tribunal since the hearing began in November last year when it indicted eight accused. Investigators earlier said six terrorists who directly took part in the attack on July 1, 2016, were killed next morning in a counter-assault by military commandos.

The eight accused, however, were arrested later to be exposed to justice and they were present on the dock as the judge set the date On Sunday. Another eight suspects including mastermind of the attack Tamim Chowdhury were killed in subsequent nationwide anti-militancy security clampdowns launched soon after the incident.

The attack prompted the government to deploy army troops, elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to carry out the countrywide security campaign. A terrorist group belonging to the banned Neo-Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (Neo-JMB) stormed the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka's upmarket Gulshan area and killed 20 people, mostly foreigners, in the brutal late-night attack on July 1 after the attackers took diners and restaurant staff hostage.

The Indian girl, Tarishi Jain, a student of the University of California in Berkeley, was among those killed in the attack. She was in Dhaka on vacation. The Islamic State (IS) claimed to have staged the attack although Bangladesh has declined the presence of any foreign terrorist group in the country and attributed the assault to home-grown terrorists.

The trial started as the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit submitted a charge sheet on July 23, 2018, after two years of investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Dutch prosecutors to investigate racial abuse at soccer match

Dutch prosecutors on Monday said they had opened an investigation into possible racist abuse which led to the rare suspension of a soccer match in the Netherlands second division a day earlier.The FC Den Bosch-Excelsior Rotterdam game was s...

CORRECTED-Nissan recalls nearly 400,000 vehicles over braking system defect (Nov. 16)

Japans Nissan Motor Co Ltd has said it is recalling 394,025 cars in the United States over a braking system defect, causing concerns that a brake fluid leak could potentially lead to a fire. The leak into internal circuit boards will trigge...

Return of the ring: stolen Oscar Wilde friendship band recovered

Oxford University said on Monday a golden ring given by Irish author Oscar Wilde to a close friend will be returned almost two decades after it was stolen from Magdalen College where he studied. Dutch art detective Arthur Brand recovered th...

UPDATE 3-Leaked Chinese government documents show details of Xinjiang clampdown-NYT

A trove of leaked Chinese government documents reveals details of its clampdown on Uighurs and other Muslims in the countrys western Xinjiang region under President Xi Jinping, the New York Times reported.United Nations experts and activist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019