International Development News
Development News Edition

Nissan recalls nearly 400,000 vehicles over braking system defect

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 18:59 IST
Nissan recalls nearly 400,000 vehicles over braking system defect
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd has said it is recalling 394,025 cars in the United States over a braking system defect, causing concerns that a brake fluid leak could potentially lead to a fire. The leak into internal circuit boards will trigger a warning to drivers, which if ignored may lead to a fire in "rare instances," Nissan said in a filing dated Nov. 8 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under recall number 18V-601.

"... if the warning is ignored and the vehicle continues to be operated in this condition, the brake fluid leak may potentially create an electrical short in the actuator circuit, which in rare instances, may lead to a fire," the Japanese automaker said. The recall, which was reported on Friday by U.S. media, includes Maxima sedans from 2016 through 2018, Infiniti QX60 luxury crossovers from 2017 to 2019, Murano SUVs from 2015 to 2018 and Pathfinder SUVs from 2017 to 2019, the filing showed.

The document does not mention whether the brake system defect actually caused any fires or injuries. The company also reportedly https://n.pr/2rRlGpM said that it was working to fix the issue and that owners of the affected cars will be notified starting early next month.

"Once the remedy is available, owners will receive a final notification letter asking them to bring their vehicle to an authorized Nissan dealer or INFINITI retailer to have the remedy work completed at no cost for parts or labor," it told NPR in an emailed statement. The development comes less than two months after NHTSA opened a preliminary investigation into 553,000 Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicles after reports of their automatic emergency braking systems engaging without warning or an obstruction.

Improper inspections of brakes, steering wheels, speed measurements, and vehicle stability had also caused the company to issue a recall of several thousand vehicles in Japan late last year. In September, the company recalled 1.3 million vehicles to fix a problem with its backup camera displays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Miniature Bronte manuscript returns to author's childhood home

A miniature manuscript written by the teenage Charlotte Bronte is returning to her childhood home in West Yorkshire after it was bought by a British museum at auction in Paris. The Bronte Parsonage Museum bid 780,000 euros 862,600 for the u...

Former bureaucrat in ACB net in disproportionate assets case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Monday registered a disproportionate assets case against former bureaucrat Kuldeep Khajuria and conducted searches at seven locations in different parts of the country during which incriminating documents a...

Flood-hit Venice's dwindling population faces mounting woes

Venice, Nov 18 AP One of only four oar makers for Venices famed gondoliers, Paolo Brandolisio wades through his ground-floor workshop for the third time in a week of record-breaking floods, despairing of any help from national or local inst...

Sona Mohapatra thanks Tanushree Dutta for support, says #MeToo isn't over

Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday thanked Tanushree Dutta for her support after the actor praised her for raising voice against music composer Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, adding that the MeToo movem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019