Dozens of Hong Kong protesters escape campus siege, picked up by motorbikes

Hong Kong, Nov 18 (AFP) Dozens of Hong Kong protesters escaped a besieged university campus on Monday by lowering themselves on a rope from a footbridge to a highway, AFP video showed. Once on the road they were seen being picked up by waiting motorcyclists.

The democracy protesters have been holed up for two days at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and police have threatened to use deadly force to dislodge them. (AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)