International Development News
Development News Edition

House lawyer says committee investigating whether Trump lied

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 01:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 01:01 IST
House lawyer says committee investigating whether Trump lied
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The House of Representatives' top lawyer told a federal appeals court Monday that the House is investigating whether President Donald Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller, and the attorney urged the judges to order the release of still-secret material from Mueller's investigation. Two of the three judges who heard arguments at the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit — Judith Rogers, a Clinton appointee, and Thomas Griffith, an appointee of George W Bush — seemed prepared to order at least some of the material sought by the House to be turned over.

House General Counsel Douglas Letter told the judges that the need for the still-secret material redacted from the Mueller report is "immense" because it will help House members answer the question, "Did the president lie? Was the president not truthful in his responses to the Mueller investigation?" in his written responses to the probe. The House Judiciary Committee is seeking grand jury testimony and other details redacted from the public version of Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Last month a judge ordered the Justice Department to turn over the redacted material, but the Trump administration appealed. Whatever the appeals panel decides, the case is likely headed to the Supreme Court. Griffith suggested that the House had a particular need for the material since the Mueller report ultimately left it to Congress to decide whether Trump had obstructed the Mueller probe.

But a third judge, Trump appointee Neomi Rao, seemed more sympathetic to the Justice Department's arguments against releasing the information. She questioned whether the courts should get involved in any way in a dispute over impeachment between the legislative and executive branches. Justice Department lawyers say they are barred from releasing the redacted material, in part because an impeachment inquiry does not qualify as a "judicial proceeding" under the federal law governing release of grand jury materials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Bears' Nagy: Pulling Trubisky 'zero to do' with performance

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted Monday that pulling quarterback Mitchell Trubisky from Sunday nights game had zero to do with his play. Nagy said Trubisky has a right hip pointer injury that occurred near the end of the second quarte...

Entertainment News Roundup: Miniature Bronte manuscript returns to author's childhood home; 'Ford v Ferrari' Races to First Place

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Miniature Bronte manuscript returns to authors childhood homeA miniature manuscript written by the teenage Charlotte Bronte is returning to her childhood home in West Yorkshire aft...

Helath News Roundup: Novartis switches gears in Shanghai from research to drug development; India says e-cigarette ban implies use of devices also prohibited

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Merck and Bayers heart drug meets main goal of late-stage studyChinas Inner Mongolia reported a fresh, confirmed case of bubonic plague on Sunday, despite an earlier declaration by the co...

Peoples' News Roundup: Cambodian princess who rescued traditional ballet dies at age 76

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Cambodian princess who rescued traditional ballet dies at age 76Cambodias Princess Norodom Bopha Devi, a former minister of culture who helped revive traditional Apsara dance after the 19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019