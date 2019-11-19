International Development News
Development News Edition

With incoming Argentine president, abortion rights could expand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buenos Aires
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 05:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 05:19 IST
With incoming Argentine president, abortion rights could expand
Image Credit: Flickr

Elective abortion has a good chance of becoming legal in Argentina, supporters said on Monday, as a new centre-left president is about to take office and feminist and abortion rights movements are growing in the South American country.

President-elect Alberto Fernandez has announced plans to propose a law decriminalising abortion once he takes office on Dec. 10, saying reproductive rights are a public health issue. Abortion in Argentina is allowed only when pregnancy is the result of rape or when a mother's health is at risk.

The largely Catholic region of Latin America and the Caribbean has some of the world's most restrictive abortion laws, with a handful of countries, mostly in Central America, banning abortion under any circumstance. Previous attempts to legalize abortion in Argentina have narrowly failed, mostly due to opposition from the Roman Catholic Church and conservative lawmakers.

This time, the makeup of the country's legislature, where the incoming government will have a majority in the lower house, is more favorable toward expanding abortion rights, according to Argentine women's rights activist Celia de Bono. Just seven lawmakers who have abstained or opposed such a measure must switch their votes to get a new bill approved, she said.

"With the new make-up (of parliament), there are greater possibilities," de Bono, head of CLADEM in Argentina, an international network of women's rights groups, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. In 2018, Argentina's senate voted 38-31 against a bill that would have allowed women and girls to seek an abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

In an interview with the newspaper Pagina/12 on Sunday, incoming president Fernandez called himself "an activist for putting an end to the criminalisation of abortion." "There's going to be a bill sent by the president," he said.

The rise of the sweeping Ni Una Menos (Not One Less) movement, Argentina's answer to the #MeToo movement, has helped the pro-choice effort, organizers said. In the past year, thousands of pro-choice activists have protested in the streets holding green handkerchiefs to symbolize the abortion rights movement.

"The political and social climate is much more favorable to reform," said Barbara Jimenez, Americas regional coordinator at Equality Now, a global women's rights group. "While it is still an uphill battle, we are optimistic that the women's movement in Argentina has the stamina and willpower to see this fight through to the end," she said.

If the nation were to legalize abortion, it could have a "domino effect" in other Latin American countries that closely watch Argentine politics and policies, Jimenez said. If the law passed, Argentina - with a population of 45 million - would become the first major country in Latin America to allow abortion on broad grounds.

Only Uruguay, Cuba and Guyana have legalized abortion in Latin America, according to the Centre for Reproductive Rights. In September, Mexico's Oaxaca state made it legal to terminate a pregnancy in the first 12 weeks, following the example of Mexico City set in 2007.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

The F-word is back as most young UK women identify as feminists

The majority of young women in England and Wales now identify as feminists, according to a study on Tuesday, with researchers attributing a rise in the past year to the MeToo movement and the failure to stop discrimination at work.A survey ...

UPDATE 5-Democrats dubious as Trump dangles impeachment testimony offer

Democrats responded skeptically on Monday to President Donald Trumps declaration that he might be willing to testify in his impeachment inquiry and also said they were examining the truthfulness of his testimony in the Russia 2016 election ...

24 Mali soldiers and 17 jihadists die in clashes in east: army

Twenty-four Malian soldiers and 17 jihadists fighters were killed Monday in clashes in the east of the country, the army said, as security in the west African nation deteriorates further. Mali and Niger forces were carrying out a joint oper...

Hyperledger-based token Metacoin to list on its first global cryptocurrency exchange, Liquid

Global cryptocurrency platform Liquid.com Liquid will be listing Metacoin MTC, the worlds first Hyperledger-based token, for secondary trading.Metacoin is a project focused on expanding the blockchain ecosystem by solving fundamental issue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019