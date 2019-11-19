International Development News
Development News Edition

Smoke haze blankets Sydney as bushfire threat rises

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 08:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 08:46 IST
Smoke haze blankets Sydney as bushfire threat rises
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Sydney was shrouded in dangerous haze Tuesday as smoke from bushfires blazing along Australia's eastern seaboard sent pollution levels soaring in the country's biggest city. Official data showed that pollution had reached "hazardous" levels across Sydney, with the highest readings of PM 2.5 particulates in the city's northwest reaching 186 parts per million on the air quality index -- comparable to Delhi -- and residents warned to avoid outdoor exercise.

The usually blue skies of the harbor city turned a miserable grey, with world-famous landmarks the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge dulled against the skyline. Although the smog had begun to ease under the midday sun, it would increase again on Tuesday evening, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

"Sydney is also known as the 'big smoke' and is living up to the nickname today," the weather forecaster tweeted. The New South Wales state environmental health director Richard Broome said the fine particles in smoke could irritate the respiratory system and aggravate existing lung and heart conditions.

"For most people, smoke causes mild symptoms like sore eyes, nose and throat," he said. "However, people with conditions like asthma, emphysema and angina are more likely to be sensitive to the health effects of smoke." Much of the smoke is being blown from a huge out-of-control bushfire burning across two national parks that is just 100 kilometers (62 miles) northwest of central Sydney at its closest point.

The blaze, which has been raging for several days, has already burnt through almost 140,000 hectares of bushland. Six people have been killed and hundreds of homes destroyed in bushfires across New South Wales and Queensland since September, when an unusually early fire season began across drought-stricken regions in the east of the country.

Cooler weather brought some respite for firefighters in recent days, but higher temperatures, gusting winds and low humidity are expected to raise the bushfire threat again on Wednesday. More than 110 fires are currently burning across Australia's east, with dozens of the blazes still uncontained.

In South Australia state, a ban on lighting fires is in place ahead of predicted "catastrophic" fire danger on Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to soar to about 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Bushfire-prone Australia has experienced a horror start to its fire season, which scientists say is beginning earlier and becoming more extreme as climate change pushes temperatures higher and saps moisture from the environment.

Growing calls to curb fossil fuels and drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions are being ignored by the country's conservative government, which is eager to protect its lucrative mining industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka by-polls: 248 candidates file nominations

A total of 248 candidates including those belonging to the Congress, JDS and ruling BJP have filed their nominations for December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, the scrutiny of which would take place on Tuesday, poll ...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong leader urges peaceful resolution of campus standoff

Hong Kongs embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she hoped a standoff between police and a hold-out group of anti-government protesters at a university could be resolved and she had told police to handle it in a humane way.A last grou...

Celtics shake off tough loss, shut down Suns

Boston forward Jayson Tatum scored 14 of his season-high 26 points in the third quarter and added a season-high 11 rebounds, and the Celtics outscored the host Phoenix Suns 99-85 to get back on the winning track Monday. Kemba Walker produce...

Taliban commanders part of swap for Western hostages arrive in Qatar -sources

Three Taliban commanders who are part of a prisoner swap for two Western hostages held by the militant group have landed in Qatar, three Taliban sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.The sources, including one in Qatar, home to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019