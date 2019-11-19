International Development News
Development News Edition

Public Enterprises minister to meet striking unions at South Africa's SAA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 13:06 IST
Public Enterprises minister to meet striking unions at South Africa's SAA
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@flySAA_US)

South Africa's Public Enterprises minister will meet unions striking at its state-owned airline on Tuesday in an effort to resolve a strike over wages at the embattled South African Airways (SAA) that has entered its fifth day. State-owned SAA has canceled hundreds of flights since the strike began on Friday, saying the stoppage is costing 50 million rands ($3.36 million) per day and jeopardizing talks with lenders.

Irvin Jim, General Secretary for the National Union for Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), which called the strike alongside the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA), said the unions would meet with Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday to discuss the strike. SACCA's deputy president Christopher Shabangu also confirmed the meeting saying it was "trying to find a solution to ending the strike".

The spokesman to minister Gordhan could not be reached for comment. The strike has cast doubt on the survival of the airline, which hasn't turned a profit since 2011 and is reliant on state bailouts.

SAA said on Monday its international flights were operating on schedule while some domestic passengers would face more cancellations on Tuesday and Wednesday. The unions have also threatened to shut down the entire aviation industry in Africa's most industrialized nation by extending industrial action beyond state-run airlines.

The SAA is expected to give updates on the strike at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Public Enterprises minister to meet striking unions at South Africa's SAA

South Africas Public Enterprises minister will meet unions striking at its state-owned airline on Tuesday in an effort to resolve a strike over wages at the embattled South African Airways SAA that has entered its fifth day. State-owned SAA...

Wingreens Farms raises Rs 125 cr from responsAbility Investments, Sequoia India

Wingreens Farms has raised Rs 125 crore in funding led by Zurich-based private equity fund, responsAbility Investments AG. Existing investor Sequoia India also participated in the Series B round, a statement said.Wingreens, which offers pro...

Queues build at Lebanese banks reopening after one-week closure

Queues built as Lebanese banks reopened on Tuesday after a one-week closure, with police deployed at branches and banks imposing tight restrictions on hard currency withdrawals and transfers abroad. Banks have mostly been closed since prote...

Trump's "Section 232" autos tariff authority runs out of time, experts say

The clock has run out on President Donald Trumps authority to impose Section 232 tariffs on imports of foreign-made cars and auto parts, and he may have to find other means if he wants to pursue tariffs on European or Japanese cars, legal e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019