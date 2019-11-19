Poland to continue increasing domestic control of economy-PM

Poland will continue to increase the share of Polish capital in the ownership of domestic companies during the Law and Justice (PiS) party's rule, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

Speaking in parliament, Morawiecki also said PiS would review public spending on state institutions to save several billion zlotys.

During its first term, PiS had increased state control over the banking sector and has sought to bring more companies under the control of domestic capital.

