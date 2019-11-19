Jaishankar arrives in Sri Lanka; likely to meet new President

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday on an unannounced visit to Sri Lanka, a day after Gotabaya Rajapaksa was sworn in as the country's new President. Jaishankar is expected to meet President Rajapaksa, who is credited with helping end the island nation's long civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during his tenure as the defence secretary.

The minister arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening, Colombo Gazette newspaper reported. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited President Rajapaksa to visit India as his first official foreign tour.

The Sri Lankan President accepted the invitation.

