U.S. sees hope for wider Afghan peace in release of two hostages
The United States welcomed the release on Tuesday of two U.S. and Australian men held by the Afghan Taliban and said the gesture, a recent decline in violence, and other developments gave it hope that intra-Afghan peace talks could succeed.
"The Taliban have indicated that the release of the two professors is intended as a goodwill gesture, which the United States welcomes," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement about the release of U.S. citizen Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, who was kidnapped in August 2016.
"We see these developments as hopeful signs that the Afghan war, a terrible and costly conflict that has lasted 40 years, may soon conclude through a political settlement."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Kevin King
- Australian
- Mike Pompeo
- Afghan Taliban
- Arshad Mohammed
ALSO READ
India to continue talks on RCEP trade deal - Australian minister
Door will remain 'wide open' for India to join RCEP, says Australian PM
Australian trade minister arrives in China amid rising tensions
FACTBOX-Lawsuits over climate change proliferate across the United States
France out to spoil Australian Fed Cup party