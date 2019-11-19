France says regrets U.S. decision on Fordow, rebukes Iran

France said on Tuesday it regretted a U.S. decision to end a sanctions waiver related to Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, but added it was concerned by Iran's latest violations of a 2015 nuclear deal, that could lead to serious proliferation.

"We regret the decision of the United States, following Iran's resumption of enrichment on the Fordow site, to terminate an exemption that would facilitate the conduct of civilian projects on this site," Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in an online daily briefing.

