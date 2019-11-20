International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Dutch find 26 migrants alive stowed away on UK-bound ferry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 01:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 01:12 IST
UPDATE 1-Dutch find 26 migrants alive stowed away on UK-bound ferry
Image Credit: Pixabay

Authorities found 26 migrants stowed away on a cargo ferry bound for Britain shortly after it left the Netherlands on Tuesday and the vessel quickly returned to the Dutch port of Vlaardingen, Dutch emergency services said.

Police had no immediate word on the condition of the migrants, several of who whom were discovered in a refrigeration container. But a number of ambulances had arrived in the port where the migrants were returned abroad a Britannia Seaways ferry. "Emergency services are reporting about 26 people," a statement posted on the local government website said. "Word from the ship is that no one died."

On Oct. 23, 39 bodies, all believed to be Vietnamese migrants, were discovered in the back of a refrigerated truck near London. Two people have been charged in Britain and eight in Vietnam over the deaths. The container in which the bodies were found had arrived on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. aircraft carrier strike group sails through Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. aircraft carrier strike group Abraham Lincoln sailed through the vital Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, U.S. officials told Reuters, amid simmering tensions between Iran and the United States. Tensions in the Gulf have risen since atta...

Congo court hands life sentence to warlord for murder, sexual violence

A court in Democratic Republic of Congo handed down a life sentence on Tuesday to one of the countrys most notorious warlords for crimes against humanity including murder and sexual violence, lawyers in the case said. The court, in the east...

McConnell says "inconceivable” U.S. Senate will have votes to remove Trump

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday dismissed the likelihood that his Republican-led chamber would cast enough votes to remove President Donald Trump, the head of the Republican party, from office should the impeachment c...

UPDATE 1-Dutch find 26 migrants alive stowed away on UK-bound ferry

Authorities found 26 migrants stowed away on a cargo ferry bound for Britain shortly after it left the Netherlands on Tuesday and the vessel quickly returned to the Dutch port of Vlaardingen, Dutch emergency services said.Police had no imme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019