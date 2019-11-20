International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Malta police arrest businessman Fenech in journalist murder case -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Valletta
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 15:25 IST
UPDATE 2-Malta police arrest businessman Fenech in journalist murder case -sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Malta police arrested one of the country's most prominent businessmen on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, two sources said. Yorgen Fenech was detained after police intercepted his yacht as he tried to leave the Mediterranean island before dawn, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

His arrest came the day after the government said it would offer a pardon to a suspected middleman in the murder of Caruana Galizia if he provided legally binding evidence of who was behind the killing. The sources did not say if Fenech had been charged.

Fenech's lawyer was contacted for comment but has so far issued no statement. Judicial authorities have not yet confirmed Fenech's arrest. Under Maltese law, the police would have 48 hours to interrogate and charge a suspect or release them.

Caruana Galizia, an eminent anti-corruption journalist, was killed by a car bomb near the Maltese capital Valletta in October 2017 - a murder that shocked Europe and raised questions about the rule of law on the small island. Three men suspected of being the killers were arrested in December 2017, but the authorities have so far failed to determine who commissioned the murder.

In a potentially major step forward in the probe, a man arrested last week as part of a separate investigation asked to see police dealing with the Caruana Galizia case and offered to provide the name of the mastermind in return for a pardon. MYSTERY COMPANY

Fenech is a director and co-owner of a business group that won a large energy concession in 2013 from the Maltese state to build a gas power station on the island. His luxury yacht Gio left the Portomaso marina, five miles (8 km) north of Valletta, shortly after 5.00 a.m. (0400 GMT). However, the boat was under surveillance and police swiftly stopped it and forced it to return to port, the sources said.

In February 2017, eight months before she died, Caruana Galizia wrote in her blog about a mystery company in Dubai called 17 Black Limited, alleging it was connected to Maltese politicians. She did not publish any evidence of this and was unable to discover who owned the company. A Reuters investigation https://tinyurl.com/y8coeu3x later identified Fenech as the owner.

According to a December 2015 email, uncovered by Maltese financial regulators, secret Panama companies owned by then Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's chief of staff, stood to receive payments of up to $2 million from 17 Black for unspecified services. The email made no reference to the gas power station and there is no evidence any money was deposited with them.

Schembri and Mizzi both told Reuters last October they had no knowledge of any connection between 17 Black and Fenech, or of any plan to receive payments connected to Fenech or the energy project. Fenech denied making any plans to pay any politician or any person or entity connected to them. Mizzi currently serves as minister for tourism.

The government did not make any immediate comment about Fenech's status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Mamata visits village of labourers slained in Kashmir

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited the village in Murshidabad district from where five migrant labourers, who were killed by terrorists at Kulgam in Kashmir hailed. Banerjee, who had earlier announced compensat...

Maha: Teacher, guard booked for making student do 100 sit-ups

A case has been registered against a teacher and a security personnel of a Pune-based school in Maharashtra for allegedly making a 15-year-old student perform 100 sit-ups as punishment for not bringing a workbook, police said on Wednesday. ...

Swami Nithyananda booked, two disciples held for 'kidnapping'

An FIR was registered against self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda on the charges of alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, police sai...

EU says France, Italy's 2020 draft budgets at risk of breaching fiscal rules

The European Commission said on Wednesday that draft budgets for next year prepared by the French and Italian governments were at risk of violating European Union fiscal rules as they could miss their debt and deficit reduction targets.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019