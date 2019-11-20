International Development News
Development News Edition

Turkey says about 100,000 Syrians left Istanbul since early July

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:24 IST
Turkey says about 100,000 Syrians left Istanbul since early July

Turkey's Interior Minister said on Wednesday that around 100,000 Syrians living without approval in Istanbul had left it since early July, when the government set a deadline for Syrians not registered in the city to leave for other provinces. As sentiment towards Syrian refugees among Turks began to sour in recent years, authorities said Syrians not registered in Turkey's largest city should return to the provinces in which they are registered by Oct. 30, or face forced removal.

Turkey hosts some 3.6 million refugees who fled the eight-year-old civil war, more than any other country. The Syrian population in Istanbul, home to some 15 million people, had swollen to more than half a million, more than those in any other Turkish city. Syrians registered in other cities came to Istanbul, leading to an acculumation in the city, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told parliament.

"Around 100,000 Syrian have returned to provinces in which they are registered since July 12," he said, adding that a total of 200,000 migrants had left the city. Turkey also houses migrants from other Middle Eastern and African nations.

On Friday, the Istanbul governor's office said more than 6,000 Syrian migrants in Istanbul were sent to temporary housing centres in other provinces since early July. Ankara wants to settle some Syrian refugees in a swathe of land it now controls in northeast Syria, after it launched an offensive last month against the Kurdish YPG militia.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch last month published reports saying Turkey is forcibly sending Syrian refugees to northern Syria. Turkey's Foreign Ministry called the claims in the reports "false and imaginary." Turkey has deported 86,625 illegal migrants so far this year, compared to 56,000 in all of 2018, Soylu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to unveil statue of Gandhi ji before address to AsG and Dy. AsG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Accountants General and Dy. Accountants General Conclave here tomorrow on 21st November 2019. Shri Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi before his address to the AsG and Dy. As...

UPDATE 3-China trims new benchmark lending rate again to shore up sputtering economy

China lowered its lending benchmark rate on Wednesday, as widely expected, to reduce company funding costs and shore up an economy hurt by slowing demand and U.S. trade tariffs. The cut was the second to a key Chinese rate this week and cam...

Recreation management software market research analysis and forecast

Market OverviewThe highly competitive scenario of the present world makes the work schedule for professionals extremely hectic. Specifically, in IT firms, people get less time for recreation. Lack of such leisure time may result in an inapp...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday in Madrids La Caja Magica, Rafa Nadal punched the air as chants of Rafa, Rafa echoed around the arena and the Davis Cup Finals burst into life. SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOTMourinho back in Premier League with Spurs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019