Prince Andrew urged to cooperate with US over Epstein

A lawyer for some of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday said they wanted to speak to Prince Andrew about his links to the late convicted sex offender. Queen Elizabeth II's second son, 59, has faced outrage for days after he gave a television interview in which he defended his friendship with the disgraced financier.

The prince is accused of having had sex with a 17-year-old girl procured by Epstein, who was found dead in a New York prison in August. Andrew denies the allegations.

But on Wednesday he said he was stepping down from public duties because the outcry was causing "major disruption" to the royal family and the charities and organizations associated with it. He said he was "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required".

US lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents five women allegedly assaulted by Epstein, told BBC radio that Andrew should speak to everyone probing the allegations -- including her. "All of the staff who work for Prince Andrew should come and give information and evidence and the documents should be turned over -- emails, texts, calendars, phone logs, travel logs -- so we can get to the bottom of this," she said.

Bloom did not rule out approaching the prince directly to secure a sworn statement. "We believe that nobody is above the law and that everybody should have to answer questions if they have relevant information -- and he clearly does have relevant information."

Since the interview, Andrew has been accused of failing to show sympathy for Epstein's victims, prompting companies and organizations to reassess their ties with the royal. Some institutions supporting business initiatives championed by the prince have either failed to renew their support or said it was under review.

Others have faced calls for Andrew to be dropped as a patron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)