U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Guatemala City
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 21:25 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands.

Guatemalan Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart said the Honduran man arrived on a flight from the United States earlier in the morning.

