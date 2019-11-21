U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands.

Guatemalan Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart said the Honduran man arrived on a flight from the United States earlier in the morning.

