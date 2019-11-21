International Development News
Development News Edition

16 found sealed in trailer on ferry bound for Ireland

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 23:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 23:51 IST
16 found sealed in trailer on ferry bound for Ireland
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Sixteen people have been found sealed inside a trailer on a ferry bound for the Irish port of Rosslare, shipping operator Stena Line said on Thursday. The discovery draws renewed attention to the issue of illegal immigration and human trafficking in western Europe after 39 Vietnamese were found dead in a trailer in Britain last month.

And on Tuesday, the crew of a cargo ferry run by DFDS Seaways found 25 migrants in a refrigerated container on a boat sailing to Britain and forced the vessel to return to port. The 16 individuals in the latest discovery were found aboard a Wednesday night sailing of the Stena Horizon ship from Cherbourg in northern France.

"One of our employees during a routine inspection discovered 16 people in a sealed trailer on the vehicle deck," Stena Line chief communications officer Ian Hampton said in a statement. "All the individuals are reported to be in good health and have been moved to a private passenger lounge on the ship." The ship was due to arrive in port mid-afternoon Thursday, according to the firm, and immigration and security officials have been alerted to meet them.

There was no immediate comment from Irish police or indications of the people's nationalities. Meanwhile, in Dublin, a man being held for alleged participation in the British case involving the 39 Vietnamese victims appeared in court for an extradition hearing.

Eamon Harrison is alleged to have delivered the trailer in which the 39 victims were found dead to Zeebrugge in Belgium before it traveled on to a port in southeast England. He faces 39 charges of manslaughter, one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and one count of conspiracy to assist in unlawful immigration.

The case was adjourned until another hearing on December 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Bodies of live-in partners, their help with stab wounds found in MP

A 56-year-old furniture trader, his live-in partner and their domestic help were found dead with multiple stab wounds at their home here, police said on Thursday. Nand Kishore Malvi and Phulvabai, 62, were in a relationship for the last 25 ...

Trump administration mulls new EU trade probe as auto tariff window closes -Politico

Trump administration officials are considering whether to start a new trade investigation against the European Union as a way to justify imposing tariffs as the window for auto-related tariffs under a prior probe closes, Politico reported o...

Trump impeachment: Witness attacks 'fictional narrative propagated by Russians'

A former top White House adviser on Russia on Thursday said the fictional narrative pushed by Donald Trump and the Republicans about Ukraines role in influencing the 2016 US election was propagated by Russia, as she testified before the Hou...

Report: Patriots WR Sanu facing multi-week absence

New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is nursing an ankle injury that could sideline him for a few games, according to a published report Thursday. Tom E. Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com reported that Sanu could be out for a couple ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019