International Development News
Development News Edition

India calls for galvanized international cooperation to secure cyberspace for children

Highlighting that exposure to the digital environment is reshaping childhood by creating both opportunities and unprecedented risks, India at United Nations on Thursday called for "galvanized international cooperation'' to safeguard children from inappropriate contents and bullying in cyberspace.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 10:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 10:46 IST
India calls for galvanized international cooperation to secure cyberspace for children
Paulomi Tripathi, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN. Image Credit: ANI

Highlighting that exposure to the digital environment is reshaping childhood by creating both opportunities and unprecedented risks, India at United Nations on Thursday called for "galvanized international cooperation'' to safeguard children from inappropriate contents and bullying in cyberspace. Speaking on the occasion of 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child during 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Paulomi Tripathi, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, said that the gains in the area of rights of the child have been made over the last three decades, however, significant challenges still remain.

Listing the challenges, Tripathi said, "More than half of the world's poorest persons are children. Devastating impacts of climate change threaten their future prospects. Children are disproportionately affected by terrorism and armed conflicts. The number of child victims of human trafficking has doubled over a decade. They are trafficked for sexual exploitation, forced labour or for recruitment as child soldiers." "Exposure to the digital environment is reshaping childhood by creating both opportunities and unprecedented risks. Exposure to cyberspace is impacting cognition, behaviour as well as physical and mental health of children. We need to protect children from exposure to inappropriate contents and bullying, and preserve their privacy in cyberspace," she added.

Tripathi suggested that the world needs to strengthen digital literacy, including enhancingunderstanding of the digital environment by children, parents, and caregivers, andstronger frameworks to moderate content. ''Consulting with children and taking into account their unique experiences are importantto develop effective measures in this context. Rapidly evolving, transnational nature of these socio-technological challenges also call for galvanized international cooperation," the first secretary said.

Tripathi also asserted out that the living conditions of a child needed to be improved along with his family and community. "Rights can be proclaimed and policies can be formulated. However, unless the living condition of the child is improved along with the family and community he or she belongs to, our efforts are meaningless," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

China raises estimate of economy's size following census

Beijing, Nov 22 AP Chinas economy was 2.1 bigger than earlier estimated, the government said Friday, revising the gross domestic product for 2018 to 91.93 trillion yuan 13.1 trillion based on results of a census. The National Bureau of Stat...

Man found guilty of murdering British tourist in New Zealand

Wellington, Nov 22 AP A New Zealand jury on Friday found a man guilty of murder in the death of 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane. Millane died last December on her birthday after meeting the man through the dating app Tinder, go...

Prof arrested for 'sexually harassing' student in Odisha

Police has arrested a professor for allegedly sexually harassing a female student in Odishas Mayurbhanj district. The arrested person is head of the English department at MPC Autonomous College in Baripada, a police officer said. The profe...

(Eds: Correcting report name)RO Manufacturers Association tells SC about recent Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report on standard of water across country.

Eds Correcting report nameRO Manufacturers Association tells SC about recent Bureau of Indian Standards BIS report on standard of water across country....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019