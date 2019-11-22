Japan's Nagoya to host G20 foreign ministers' meeting on November 22-23

Nagoya [Japan], November 22 (Sputnik/ANI): The Japanese city of Nagoya will host a two-day meeting of G20 foreign ministers starting Friday.

The meeting is set to focus on the promotion of free trade and global governance, implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (Sustainable Development Goals) and Africa's development.

The talks will be attended by top diplomats from the Group of Twenty's nations, as well as invited countries that include India, Spain, Chile, Egypt, Netherlands, New Zealand, Senegal, Thailand Singapore, and Vietnam. The Foreign Ministers' Meeting will become the last of ministerial events under the Japanese presidency of G20. (Sputnik/ANI)

