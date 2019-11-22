Kazakhstan to host Syria talks on Dec.10-11
Kazakhstan will host a fresh round of Syria peace talks sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran on December 10-11, Kazakh foreign minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told reporters on Friday.
Tleuberdi provided no details about the agenda or participants in the talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kazakhstan
- Syria
- Russia
- Iran
- Turkey
ALSO READ
Erdogan says U.S. not fulfilling Syria deal ahead of Trump talks
Kurdish forces kill 11 pro-Turkish Syrian fighters: Erdogan
UPDATE 1-Erdogan says U.S. not fulfilling Syria deal ahead of Trump talks
EU sees 'short window' to decide IS repatriations from Syria
Safety of civilians affected by hostilities in Syria remains grave concern