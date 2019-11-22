S.Korea suspends notice to Japan on ending intellingence pact - report
South Korea has suspended the effectiveness of its notice given to Japan on terminating an intelligence-sharing agreement, Yonhap news reported on Friday quoting an unnamed key ruling party official.
The decision, which would effectively put on hold an earlier step by Seoul to terminate the intelligence agreement made after Japan's move to impose export curbs, was made because Japan has shown willing for dialogue, the official was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
