U.S. responsible if diplomacy over Korea peninsula breaks down - N.Korea envoy
The United States will be held responsible if the opportunity for diplomacy over the Korean peninsula issue is lost, North Korea's vice foreign minister was quoted as saying by the South's Yonhap news agency on Friday.
Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui also said the North had taken steps to build confidence with the United States but all it had received in return was a sense of betrayal, Yonhap quoted her as saying.
Choe, who is a close aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a key diplomat in Pyongyang's engagement with Washington, has been visiting Moscow. It was not clear from the Yonhap report where Choe was speaking.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yonhap
- United States
- Kim Jong Un
- North Korea
- Moscow
- Pyongyang
- Washington
ALSO READ
S.Korea expels two North Koreans suspected of killing 16 fishermen
UPDATE 1-S.Korea expels two North Koreans suspected of killing 16 fishermen
South Korea deports two North Koreans for killing 16 crew members
UPDATE 1-Revenue from Syria oil fields to go to SDF, not United States -Pentagon
FACTBOX-Lawsuits over climate change proliferate across the United States