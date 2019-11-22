Indians charged in money laundering gang bust in UK

Five Indian nationals and an equal number of NRIs have been charged in the UK with a conspiracy to launder millions of pounds through drug trafficking and organized immigration crime. The 10 suspects, including a woman, were arrested earlier this week by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA).

The suspects, aged between 30 and 44, had been arrested as part of an NCA investigation into a conspiracy to launder millions of pounds of money made through drug trafficking and organized immigration crime. Charan Singh, Valjeet Singh, Jasbir Singh Dhal, Sundar Vengadassalam, Jasbeer Singh Malhotra, Manmon Singh Kapur and Pinky Kapur have each been charged with conspiracy to launder criminal cash and being a member of an organized crime group. Swander Singh Dhal, Jasbir Singh Kapoor and Diljan Malhotra were charged with the same offenses as well as an additional charge of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, the NCA said on Friday.

All 10, arrested following raids across south-west London on Wednesday, have been remanded in custody to be produced before Uxbridge Magistrates' Court. Earlier, the NCA had revealed that the group is suspected of having flown an estimated 15.5 million pounds out of the UK to Dubai hidden in suitcases. Its investigation had been supported by the Dubai Police, Border Force, and Scotland Yard.

The suspects are alleged to have been part of a "well-orchestrated" conspiracy to launder millions of pounds of money made through illegal Class A drugs and organized immigration crime, transferring it from the UK to Dubai over the last three years. The NCA had earlier confirmed that five of the 10 were Indian nationals, with others believed to be of British and French nationality.

