5 policemen killed in ambush in Mexico

Authorities in the north-central Mexican state of Zacatecas say gunmen have killed five police officers in an ambush-style attack. The officers from the city of Fresnillo were riding in an unmarked car when the attacked occurred on Wednesday. The attackers fled.

It is the latest in a round of ambush-style attacks on police and military personnel in Mexico. In October, drug cartel gunmen killed 13 police officers in the western state of Michoacan.

