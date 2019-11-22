International Development News
Development News Edition

5 policemen killed in ambush in Mexico

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexicocity
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:13 IST
5 policemen killed in ambush in Mexico
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Authorities in the north-central Mexican state of Zacatecas say gunmen have killed five police officers in an ambush-style attack. The officers from the city of Fresnillo were riding in an unmarked car when the attacked occurred on Wednesday. The attackers fled.

It is the latest in a round of ambush-style attacks on police and military personnel in Mexico. In October, drug cartel gunmen killed 13 police officers in the western state of Michoacan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Three dead after Colombia protests, tear gas used in renewed confrontations

Three people were killed following Thursday protest marches across Colombia, the defense minister said, and widespread public transportation problems plagued cities on Friday amid calls for another protest. More than 250,000 people marched ...

Ebola death unlinks to chain of transmission risks reversing major gains

Amid multiple deadly attacks on civilians by armed groups in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC, an Ebola death unlinked to any chain of transmission risks reversing major gains against the epidemic, which is now down to just ...

UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields decline, benchmark German Bund yields see biggest fall in over a week

Most euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday after data showed euro zone business growth almost ground to a halt this month while activity in the dominant services industry rose at a much weaker pace than expected. Safe-haven German...

New energy label norms: Five-star refrigerators to cost Rs 6,000 more, says CEAMA

The new energy labelling norms, which will be effective from January next year, are expected to make manufacturing of five-star refrigerators costlier by up to Rs 6,000, industry body CEAMA said. The labelling guidelines will mandate the ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019