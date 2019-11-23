International Development News
Development News Edition

Malawians conflicted over LGBT+ rights, tolerance, research finds

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lilongwe
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 00:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 00:38 IST
Malawians conflicted over LGBT+ rights, tolerance, research finds
Image Credit: Flickr

Nearly all Malawians think LGBT+ human rights should be protected, yet the same number could not accept a gay or lesbian family member, according to a first-of-its kind report released this week.

A third said transgender people deserve human rights and should be protected from violence, while half said they had reported gender non-conforming people to authorities, said the report by the South Africa-based LGBT+ rights group The Other Foundation. The research was the first country-wide survey of attitudes to sexual and gender nonconformity in Malawi, a southeastern African country of nearly 19 million people.

Malawi criminalizes same-sex conduct, and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) people often face violence, threats and discrimination, according to Human Rights Watch, a global rights group. The findings in Malawi showed contrasts swinging from tolerance to violence toward LGBT+ people, said Alan Msosa, lead researcher and an academic with the University of Bergen in Norway.

The contrasts illustrate the strong influence that language and religion have on views toward homosexuality and gender non-conformity, he said. "For example, 80% believe that homosexual sex is wrong, but one in three believe God loves people in same-sex relationships," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"When we unpacked certain words using local languages, such as using 'justice, fairness and inclusion' over 'human rights,' we found that people were more tolerant in their views," Msosa said. Researchers surveyed 1,300 Malawians in-person, and the questions were answered anonymously and explained in local languages, he said.

Prior to this study, there was little data on the views of Malawian society and size of the LGBT+ community, said Jessie Kabwila, a former member of Malawian parliament and a human rights researcher not involved in the study. "This study gives me hope," she said. "This is locally conducted research by Malawians in our own languages that show that the perceptions are changing around gender and sexuality and there is light at the end of the tunnel."

The study found 87 percent supported constitutional protection of LGBT+ human rights. But 90 percent said they could not accept a gay man or lesbian woman in their own family, and almost one in four said they might be violent toward gender non-conforming people in the future.

It also found 3.5% of Malawians identified as homosexual, bisexual, transgender or intersex, more than double that of South Africa, where gay marriage is legalized. The figure is a call to Malawi's government, traditional leaders, education and healthcare systems to address the needs of the LGBT+ community, Kabwila said.

"This data showed that we exist," said Eric Sambisa, founder of LGBT+ rights group the Nyasa Rainbow Alliance. The few studies on LGBT+ groups and societal attitudes had focused on HIV, said Sambisa, the first Malawian to come out as gay on national television in 2016.

"We are more than just an HIV status, and we now know the diverse views of the wider Malawian society," Sambisa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Jet industry's grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

After insisting for 15 years that the superjumbo is the future, Emirates airline has been forced by the demise of the A380 to embrace smaller wide-body jets, resulting in a flurry of manoeuvres between planemakers at this weeks Dubai Airsho...

UPDATE 1-UK Labour leader Corbyn says he would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum

Britains Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he would remain neutral in any second Brexit referendum, so he could credibly carry out the result of the vote and unite the country.Corbyn is vying to become prime minister at a Dec...

UPDATE 1-Portuguese group offered new land to build resort in Brazil - CEO

Portuguese hotel group Vila Gale intends to go ahead with a plan for a beach resort in the Brazilian state of Bahia, but at a new location, its CEO said on Thursday, three days after it dropped a project on disputed indigenous lands. The Tu...

UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu faces calls to quit but is defiant in crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced calls to resign over a corruption scandal on Friday, as senior government colleagues publicly declared support after some signs of cracks in party loyalty.Netanyahu said he would not step down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019