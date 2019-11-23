International Development News
US loses unarmed drone in Libya

The United States armed forces has said that it lost a drone on a mission in the city of Tripoli in Libya.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The United States armed forces has said that it lost a drone on a mission in the city of Tripoli in Libya. "An unarmed US Africa Command remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) was lost over Tripoli, Libya, Nov. 21. The incident is currently under investigation," Sputnik quoted US Africa Command (AFRICOM)'s statement on Friday.

The RPA has carried out an operation over Libya to assess the ongoing security situation and monitor violent extremist activity, the release said. This comes days after Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) said it downed an Italian unmanned drone in the west of the country. (ANI)

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

