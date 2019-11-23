Nawaz Sharif seeks exemption from personal appearance in court in Al-Azizia case

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday sought exemption from his personal appearance in the hearing of an application against his conviction in the Al-Azizia Reference case, reported Dunya News. The plea said that advocate Ibrahim Haroon would appear in Islamabad High Court for representing Sharif.

Sharif is in London for medical treatment after Lahore High Court allowed him to travel without "condition," as per Dawn. Sharif is undergoing tests and scans to diagnose his illness. He was rushed from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail to the hospital last month after his personal physician raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. He was diagnosed with acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, in which the immune system destroys platelets.

Sharif has secured an eight-week bail on medical grounds from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case. He was serving a seven-year jail sentence in connection with the case. He has also got bail from the Lahore High Court in the money laundering case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)