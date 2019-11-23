REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL IRAN-GASOLINE-PROTESTS

Iran says army and Guards helped quell unrest, blames 'U.S. agents DUBAI - Iranian troops and members of the elite Revolutionary Guards helped police quell violent unrest in Kermanshah province this week, Iranian officials said on Saturday, accusing “U.S. agents” of being among the armed protesters.

POPE-JAPAN Pope Francis visits Japan, bearing anti-nuclear message

TOKYO - Pope Francis arrived on Saturday in Japan, the second leg of a week-long Asian trip whose main aim is to bring an anti-nuclear message to Nagasaki and Hiroshima, the world’s only cities to suffer atomic bombing. U.S.

USA-COURT-TRUMP-TAXES Justice Department backs Trump in Supreme Court fight over his tax returns

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday backed President Donald Trump in his fight at the Supreme Court to prevent his tax returns from being disclosed to a New York prosecutor. usa-military-seals-exclusive

Exclusive: U.S. Navy secretary backs SEAL's expulsion review, despite Trump objection HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA - U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said on Friday a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct should face a board of peers weighing whether to oust him from the elite force, despite President Donald Trump’s assertion that he not be expelled.

BUSINESS CHEVRON-PRODUCTION-OVERHAUL

Exclusive: Chevron CEO plans major cost-cutting overhaul of production teams - sources Chevron Corp Chief Executive Michael Wirth is preparing sweeping changes at the No. 2 U.S. oil and gas company that would cut costs and streamline operations in a drive to boost profitability, according to people familiar with the matter.

WEWORK-MEETING WeWork names new executives, path to profitability by 2023: report

NEW YORK - WeWork named four men to executive roles on Friday and outlined a six-point path to profitability, though the money-losing flexible office space operator said it will not be cash flow positive until 2023, according to a media report. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-IGGY-AZALEA Singer Iggy Azalea reports jewelry worth $366,000 stolen in burglary

“Fancy” singer Iggy Azalea and her rapper boyfriend Playboi Carti reported a burglar stole over $366,000 in jewelry from their Atlanta home, police said on Friday. FILM-MICHAEL-JACKSON

Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works Michael Jackson’s story is headed for Hollywood from the producer who helped make hit film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” industry media reported on Friday.

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA

Russia again faces Olympic ban after non-compliant recommendation Russia is again facing a possible Olympic ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended on Friday that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be ruled non-compliant.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Walker stretchered off as Celtics fall in Denver

Nikola Jokic scored 18 points, collected a season-best 16 rebounds and also had 10 assists and three steals during his third triple-double of the season to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 106-102 victory over the visiting Boston Celtics on Friday night. POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-PUTIN/ (PIX) (TV) Putin speaks at ruling United Russia party conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev speak at a conference of the country's ruling United Russia party. 23 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TEXAS-STUDENT/ Texas teacher faces backlash for telling student 'speak English'

A civil rights group on Friday called for a Texas teacher to be banned from instructing students after she was shown on video appearing to tell a Latino high school pupil to "speak English, we're in America." 23 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BISSAU-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Coup-prone Guinea Bissau holds presidential elections

Coup-prone Guinea Bissau holds presidential elections amid a political crisis. President Jose Mario Vaz earlier this month sacked prime minister Aristides Gomes who refused to step down. Regional body ECOWAS stepped in to condemn Vaz's move, saying he does not have the power to fire his prime minister, raising tensions ahead of the polls and the possibility of military intervention.

24 Nov USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WITNESSES

McGahn ruling could boost House impeachment probe - legal experts A forthcoming court ruling on the validity of a subpoena issued to a former White House lawyer could give current and former Trump administration officials a basis for testifying in the impeachment investigation, some legal experts said.

24 Nov HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ELECTION (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong holds local elections Hong Kong people head to the polls to vote in 452 district councilors in a local election.

A record 4.1 million Hong Kongers have enrolled to vote, with the outcome widely seen as a barometer of support for the city’s embattled government. 24 Nov

BAHRAIN-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV) IISS "Manama Dialogue 2019" security summit

Key global policymakers expected to attend annual Middle East security summit amid rising regional tensions. 24 Nov

ROMANIA-ELECTION/PRESIDENT (PIX) (TV) Romania holds second round of presidential election

Romania holds the second round of a national ballot to elect a new president, with incumbent Klaus Iohannis facing off against former prime minister Viorica Dancila. 24 Nov

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE USA-SECURITY/

U.S. National Security Advisor O'Brien speaks at a round table in Halifax U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks to reporters at a round table at the Halifax International Security Forum.

23 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SECURITY-HALIFAX/ (TV)

Halifax hosts annual international forum with experts, military and government security officials Experts, military and government officials from around the world meet to discuss global security issues at the annual Halifax international security forum.

24 Nov RELIGION

POPE-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV) Pope Francis visits Japan

Pope Francis visits Japan, including the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. 24 Nov

