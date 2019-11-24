International Development News
US: Sikh community celebrates 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in New Jersey

The Sikh community of New Jersey celebrated the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at New Jersey Performance Arts Center in Newark here on Saturday.

US: Sikh community celebrated the 550th Birthday of Guru Nanak Dev in New Jersey on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Sikh community of New Jersey celebrated the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at New Jersey Performance Arts Center in Newark here on Saturday. Around 3,500 people attended this event which lasted for over four hours. The list of eminent guests included Phillip Murphy, Governor Of New Jersey, Gurbir Singh Grewal, Attorney General of New Jersey, Bob Menendez, Senior Senator of New Jersey and many more mayors, councilmen and other dignitaries.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla, were felicitated during the event. The audience was touched by the colourful background of the stage reflecting Sikh history and the speakers, along with the musical performances.

"Today in the US, we have gathered here. Thousands of Sikhs have gathered here. Guru Nanak has been called 'Pir' by Muslims. He was a guru for Hindus, Sikhs. He started the 'Langar'. We are proud that we are celebrating the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak. Congratulations to all of you," Daman Chatwal said. Sant Singh Chatwal said a message of oneness has spread not only through New Jersey but across the world which has come to realise that Sikhism does not look at caste, creed or colour.

"The entire community has come together across the world to celebrate Guru Nanak's 550th Birth Anniversary. The one thing which stands out is that the locals have come to know Guru Nanak's message," he said. "When they used to look at Sardars first, they used to wonder if we are the Taliban or which country we are from. They now know we are the Sikh community. It brings us joy that Guru Nanak's message is being spread not only across New Jersey but across the USA and the UK," he added.

Meanwhile, Jitender Singh Bakshi, Chairman Nanak Foods, the Flagship Brand Of Punjab Milk Foods, said, "The entire Sikh community in the US has come together to celebrate Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary. We can say with pride that we celebrated such a momentous occasion in our lifetime." Bakshi said that they have so much to be happy for this year, including the Kartarpur Corridor, which opened with the efforts of both the Indian and Pakistani governments.

"We would like to congratulate them. We would like to further request access to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib," he said. Various dignitaries from the community were honoured for their key role and contribution to this event 'Oneness'. (ANI)

