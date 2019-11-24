International Development News
Development News Edition

Foreign national killed as UN vehicle hit in Kabul blast: official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 21:24 IST
Foreign national killed as UN vehicle hit in Kabul blast: official

Kabul, Nov 24 (AFP) A foreign national was killed and at least five other people wounded in a grenade attack on a United Nations vehicle in Kabul on Sunday, an Afghan official said. The attack happened on a road frequently used by UN traffic shuttling workers between central Kabul and a large UN compound on the outskirts of the capital.

"At around 6:20 pm (1350 GMT) a grenade was hurled at a UN vehicle," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. Aside from the one fatality, Rahimi said five other people -- including two Afghan staff -- were wounded.

The nationalities of the other victims were not released. A UN official did not immediately return a message seeking comment, and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast comes during what has been a period of relative and uneasy calm in Kabul, where large-scale attacks have dropped over recent weeks. The comparative lull followed a blood-stained presidential campaign season that ended with a general election nearly two months ago.

But Afghans are still waiting for the results of that September 28 poll, with a recount bogged down by various technical difficulties and complaints from main candidates. Additionally, Afghans are waiting to see what might happen next in negotiations between the Taliban and the US.

President Donald Trump in September ended those yearlong talks as Taliban violence continued, but on Friday he suggested to US broadcaster Fox News that negotiations could be getting underway again.(AFP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Ajit Pawar calls on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence here late on Sunday evening. Visuals showed Pawar leaving the residence of Fadnavis.Earlier in the day, Pawar said that he is in the Nati...

Modi govt working to improve living standards of people: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to improve the living standards of the people and the focus is on issues related to water, education and agriculture. Shah said this afte...

'BJP flew 3 NCP MLAs to Delhi in chartered plane on Saturday'

The NCP on Sunday night claimed three MLAs, who among others had attended swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister on Saturday, were flown to Delhi in a chartered plane by the BJP the same day. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik ...

Michael Bloomberg officially launches 2020 Democratic presidential bid

American billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has officially launched the 2020 Democratic presidential bid, a source close to the former politician said on Sunday. Bloombergs bid injects a new level of uncertainty in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019