International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian High Commissioner in UK praises the Bhawan's role in promoting Indian culture

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 23:32 IST
Indian High Commissioner in UK praises the Bhawan's role in promoting Indian culture
Image Credit: Pixabay

Indian's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ruchi Ghanshyam, has appreciated the efforts being made by the Bhawan, an Indian arts centre hosting music and dance performances and classes in the UK, to promote India's arts and culture. Speaking at the Bhavan's Diwali Gala 2019 here, Ghanshyam said that other Indian cultural bodies in the UK should also contribute in a better way for India's promotion globally.

"I should thank the Bhavan for promoting Indian arts and culture. There is no other organisation that does so much for preservation and promotion of Indian arts and culture in such an active way," she said. Present on the occasion, G P Hinduja, Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group, said the work the Bhavan is doing is "laudable."

He suggested that Bhavan should expand its work and there should be five centres of the Bhavan in London within next one year. Joginder Sanger, Chairman of the Bhavan, said the institution had gone through a phase of financial uncertainty initially but now it is growing from strength to strength.

He thanked the High Commission and the Indian diaspora for their support to the institution. Leading NRIs, including Lord Swraj Paul, also attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Eighteen Democrats, three Republicans in U.S. presidential race

The historically large field of Democratic presidential candidates vying to take on Republican President Donald Trump in next Novembers U.S. election was back up 18 on Sunday after former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg joined the race.The...

Shehala's classmates threatened for testifying against school

Classmates of a girl, who died of snakebite at a government school here, alleged on Sunday that they were threatened by some people claiming to be past students for giving statement against the school management. The students said they were...

UPDATE 3-Guinea Bissau counts presidential ballots after weeks of chaos

Guinea Bissau began counting ballots on Sunday evening from a presidential election that voters hope will bring change after weeks of political chaos that sparked protests and deadlocked parliament.President Jose Mario Vaz, 61, was seeking ...

Death toll from Kenya landslides rises to 56 as heavy rains lash country's north west

The death toll from landslides in northwestern Kenya triggered on Saturday by unusually heavy rains has risen to at least 56 people, a local official said. The downpour began on Friday in West Pokot County, which borders Uganda, and worsene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019