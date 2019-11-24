Indian High Commissioner in UK praises the Bhawan's role in promoting Indian culture

Indian's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ruchi Ghanshyam, has appreciated the efforts being made by the Bhawan, an Indian arts centre hosting music and dance performances and classes in the UK, to promote India's arts and culture. Speaking at the Bhavan's Diwali Gala 2019 here, Ghanshyam said that other Indian cultural bodies in the UK should also contribute in a better way for India's promotion globally.

"I should thank the Bhavan for promoting Indian arts and culture. There is no other organisation that does so much for preservation and promotion of Indian arts and culture in such an active way," she said. Present on the occasion, G P Hinduja, Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group, said the work the Bhavan is doing is "laudable."

He suggested that Bhavan should expand its work and there should be five centres of the Bhavan in London within next one year. Joginder Sanger, Chairman of the Bhavan, said the institution had gone through a phase of financial uncertainty initially but now it is growing from strength to strength.

He thanked the High Commission and the Indian diaspora for their support to the institution. Leading NRIs, including Lord Swraj Paul, also attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)