International Development News
Development News Edition

New photos vs old: comparisons show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bern
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:30 IST
New photos vs old: comparisons show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

On the hairpin bend of a Swiss mountain pass, a Victorian-era hotel built for tourists to admire the Rhone Glacier has been abandoned now that the ice has retreated nearly 2 km (1.2 miles) uphill. Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of ice, a residue of grey scree and boulders remains, spliced through with raging streams.

A Reuter's montage of images - showing photos of modern-day mountain landscapes next to archive shots of the same scenes decades earlier - reveals the dramatic change. More than 500 Swiss glaciers have already vanished, and the government says 90% of the remaining 1,500 will go by the end of the century if nothing is done to cut emissions.

Their retreat is expected to have a major impact on water levels - possibly raising them initially as the ice melts but depleting them long term. Officials fear the changes could trigger rockfalls and other hazards and affect the economy. The Belvedere Hotel, built in the 1880s during a surge in Alpine tourists, was an early victim of the decline. Once the scene of wild parties, it features in a James Bond car chase in "Goldfinger".

Visitors can still walk into a cave carved into the glacier. But the ice above is now draped with huge white sheets to reflect the sun's heat. Despite such efforts, meltwaters have formed a green lake. Down the valley, a mid-19th-century photograph shows the glacier's bulging snout more than 100 meters thick. Now, animals graze and a river meanders on the same spot.

In another archive photograph taken in the late 19th century in front of the Aletsch glacier - the largest in the Alps - a man sits on a boulder in front of a huge ice channel that merges with the main ice stream below. Today, they no longer join. Landlocked Switzerland is warming at twice the global rate and over the last year its glaciers have lost 2% of volume, said Mathias Huss, who heads Switzerland's glacier monitoring institute GLAMOS which has data stretching back 150 years.

"We have never seen such a fast rate of glacial decline since the measurements have started," he said. Some hope that politics can make a difference, especially after the Greens surged in an October election. The "Glacier Initiative" calling for more climate measures collected more than the 100,000 signatures required to trigger a referendum and will be sent to Bern this week.

But the glaciers will keep shrinking, scientists say. "The Alps will still be beautiful in my opinion, but they will be different," Huss said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

HAL, RGNAU join hands to grow HR pool in aviation, aerospace

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University RGNAU joined hands to promote cooperation between them to grow the pool of human resources in the aviation and aerospace industry of the country. As part of th...

Wound healing in mucous tissues may prevent AIDS: Study

Wound healing events in mucous tissues -- part of the bodys defense against germs -- during early infection by Simian Immunodeficiency Virus SIV guard some primate species against developing AIDS, a study has found. Aspects of this wound-he...

8 killed in DR Congo's Beni, residents burn town hall

Beni DR Congo, Nov 25 AFP Eight civilians died overnight in DR Congos volatile city of Beni in a fresh militant attack and angry residents partly burnt the town hall on Monday, an AFP reporter said. Army spokesman Colonel Mak Hazukai confir...

Punjab Police ASI killed in accident, wife severely injured

An assistant sub-inspector ASI of Punjab Police was killed and his wife severely injured when their motorcycle was hit by a private bus at the sugar mill crossing area here on Monday, police said. The deceased was identified as ASI Binder P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019