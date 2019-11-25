International Development News
Development News Edition

'Treasury chamber' museum in Dresden robbed: German police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:04 IST
'Treasury chamber' museum in Dresden robbed: German police

Berlin, Nov 25 (AFP) A German state museum with one of the biggest collection of baroque treasures in Europe has been robbed, police said Monday, with media estimates of losses of up to a billion euros. The Green Vault at Dresden's Royal Palace, which is home to around 4,000 precious objects made of ivory, gold, silver and jewels, was broken into early Monday morning.

Police confirmed a "break-in at the Green Vault" and said the thieves were on the run. Officials did not give an estimate but Bild newspaper reported that "antique jewellery worth around a billion euros has been stolen".

The newspaper said the criminals had broken into the well-protected palace by attacking a nearby power distributor and climbing through a window. They then proceeded to target smaller items of jewellery, leaving larger, bulkier items behind, Bild claimed, without citing sources.

The Green Vault is one of the oldest museums in Europe, having been founded by the August the Strong, Elector of Saxony in 1723. One of 12 museums which make up the famous Dresden State Art Collections, the vault is split into a historic and a newer exhibition.

The historic section, which contains around three quarters of the museum's treasures, was the one broken into on Monday. Its treasures include a 63.8-centimetre figure of a Moor studded with emeralds and a 648-carat sapphire gifted by Tsar Peter I of Russia.

The theft is the second high-profile heist in Germany in recent years, after a 100kg, 24-carat giant gold coin was stolen from Berlin's Bode Museum in 2017. (AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lata Mangeshkar still in hospital, doing 'very good': family

Bollywood great Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to hospital two weeks ago, is doing very good, her niece said on Monday but did not clarify when she will return home. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Chinese national to be sentenced for trespassing at Trumps resortA Chinese national faces sentencing in a federal court on Monday after she was convicted of bluffing her way into U....

Researchers using MRI reveals brain damage in obese teens

According to a study being presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, Researchers using MRI have found signs of damage that may be related to inflammation in the brains of obese adolescents. Obesity in you...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. Mayo Clinic partners with Abu Dhabi to operate hospitalAbu Dhabi has partnered with U.S. non-profit organization Mayo Clinic in a joint venture to operate one of the largest hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019