International Development News
Development News Edition

Dining and Down Syndrome, a winning combination for Brussels restaurant

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:42 IST
Dining and Down Syndrome, a winning combination for Brussels restaurant

Brussels restaurant 65 Degree has become the city's best-rated eatery, largely thanks to rave reviews of its staff, most of whom have Down Syndrome.

The restaurant - part fine-dining establishment, part social inclusion project - ranks first out of more than 2,000 competitors listed on review site TripAdvisor. "The customers are here to see us and to savor the restaurant's atmosphere and gastronomy," said waitress Marie-Sophie Lamarche.

"It is a lot of pressure. We are proud of ourselves," added Lamarche, who has Down Syndrome. The restaurant - named after the perfect temperature to cook an egg - was set up by four entrepreneurs with backgrounds in cooking and social care. It serves up high-end French-style food in the Belgian capital's hip Chatelain district.

The idea was to give people the skills to break into the hospitality business, co-founder founder, Adelaide Aymer, told Reuters. "We work with people who are so happy to be working, so they have this pleasure of coming to work every day," fellow founder Valentin Cogels told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

IAF commanders review regional security scenario

Top commanders of the Indian Air Force on Monday brainstormed over the evolving security scenario in Indias neighbourhood and explored ways to further bolster the countrys aerial prowess, officials said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chair...

PSBs collect Rs 1,996 cr in minimum balance penalty in FY'19

Public sector banks collected Rs 1,996.46 crore in penalty from customers for not keeping minimum monthly balance in savings account in 2018-19, Parliament was informed on Monday. In 2017-18, the 18 public sector banks collected Rs 3,368.42...

ICAI committee to look into suggestions received on CA exam process

The high-level committee set up by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI will look into the suggestions made by various stakeholders, including students, on the examination process of CA, Parliament was informed on Monday. Th...

UPDATE 2-China cbank warns high financial risks amid rising economic headwinds

China needs to resolve outstanding financial risks and must counter risks from abnormal market fluctuations that stem from external shocks, said the central bank on Monday, as Beijing prioritizes financial stability amid increasing challeng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019