International Development News
Development News Edition

Nigeria launches first national sex offenders register

  • PTI
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:09 IST
Nigeria launches first national sex offenders register

Abuja, Nov 25 (AFP) Nigeria launched its first national sexual offenders register on Monday, setting up a database of those convicted for sexual violence in a move seen as an important step towards clamping down on abuse. The "Sexual Offender Register" will contain the names of all those prosecuted for sexual violence in Africa's most populous nation since 2015.

The record will be available online to better help the public, state bodies and police conduct background checks and identify repeat offenders. Suspects who are cleared will also be recorded in a part of the register only available to law enforcement agencies, amid concerns by campaigners that the majority of sexual offenders escape prosecution due to failings in the justice system.

At the launch in the capital, Abuja, Nigeria minister for humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Farouq, praised the initiative. "The register will serve as a strategy to stop those engaged in violence against women," she said.

Farouq said the humanitarian and security crisis in northeast Nigeria caused by a decade-long jihadist insurgency had seen a rise in cases of sexual abuse which needed to be addressed. Ordinary citizens will be able to access the register, which is managed by Nigeria's National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking Persons (NAPTIP) and is funded mainly by the European Union.

An initial group of 15 NGOs will monitor police and media reports across Nigeria and update the register on a monthly basis. According to the United Nations children agency UNICEF, one in four Nigerian women are sexually abused by before they turn 18 -- and the majority of cases of sexual abuse in country are not prosecuted.

Currently, only two of Nigeria's 36 states -- Lagos and Ekiti -- keep databases of those convicted of sexual offences. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia attorney general's office condemned for barring LGBT recruits

Indonesias human rights commission condemned on Monday the attorney generals office for barring LGBT people from applying for posts it did not want people with what it called sexual orientation deviations. Indonesia, the worlds most populou...

Two held at Taipei airport over China 'spy' defector claims

Taipei, Nov 25 AFP Two directors of a Hong Kong-based investment fund are being held in Taiwan over sensational claims made by a Chinese defector, the company said Monday, in an unspooling spy saga dismissed by Beijing as a clumsy farce. Wa...

Success of parliamentary democracy rests on respecting opposition's view: LS speaker

The success of parliamentary democracy rests on listening and respecting the views and opinions of the opposition, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the 10th Commonwealth Youth Parliamen...

Naval exercise Milan to be held at Visakhapatnam in March next year

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Monday said that the naval exercise MILAN 2020 is scheduled to be held at Vishakhapatnam in March 2020 in which 41 nations including the US, France, Iran and Saudi Arabia have been invited. Indo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019