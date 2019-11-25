International Development News
Development News Edition

At least 5 dead as heavy rain hits France, Italy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:43 IST
At least 5 dead as heavy rain hits France, Italy
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Officially say at least five people died as heavy rain slammed the Riviera coasts of France and Italy, trapping travelers in their cars. Some roads remained closed Monday on the French Riviera, and rivers are still rising in Italy after the weekend flooding.

The administration for France's Var region said four people died, including a couple in their 70s from the perfume capital of Grasse whose car got submerged. Another died after a French rescue boat sank in the Mediterranean and another was found dead in a car.

In northern Italy, a woman was found dead after the Bomida river swept away from her car. Rescuers are also searching for possible victims after a landslide caused the collapse of a stretch of an elevated highway near the flooded city of Savona.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Libyan officials say US drone shot down by mistake

Cairo, Nov 25 AP Libyan forces trying to seize Tripoli shot down a US military drone over the capital by mistake last week, officials said Monday. The US military said it lost the drone Thursday while it was assessing the security situation...

France pledges millions to stop deadly domestic violence

Paris, Nov 25 AP The French government is pledging to seize firearms from abusive spouses and better train police as part of a package of measures, worth millions of euros, to reduce the number of women killed by their partners. Prime Minis...

Cong protests inside, outside Parliament, accuses BJP of 'murdering democracy' in Maha

The Congress protested vociferously both inside and outside Parliament on Monday against the political developments in Maharashtra as it stalled proceedings and accused the BJP of murdering democracy in the state. While Congress president S...

Zidane says Real 'not looking for revenge' against PSG

Madrid, Nov 25 AFP Zinedine Zidane said that his Real Madrid side are not looking to get revenge when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday after a 3-0 defeat in France earlier in the group stage. Pressure mounted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019