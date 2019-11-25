International Development News
Iran's Guard threatens US, allies over protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:50 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned the US and its allies as he addressed a pro-government demonstration denouncing last week's violent protests over a fuel price hike. Gen. Hossein Salami, echoing other Iranian officials, accused the US, Britain, Israel and Saudi Arabia of stoking the unrest.

Addressing the crowd on Monday, he warned the West: "If you cross our red line, we will destroy you... We will not leave any move unanswered." Amnesty International says more than 100 people were killed in the protests. Iran has not released a death toll and cut off the internet for several days, making it hard to ascertain the extent and severity of the demonstrations. Iran has been gripped by an economic crisis since the U.S. restored sanctions after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal.

