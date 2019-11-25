International Development News
FACTBOX-M&As in vogue for luxury retailers seeking growth

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  Updated: 25-11-2019 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:44 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH snapped up U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co on Monday for $16.2 billion in its largest buyout ever, adding America's biggest luxury name to its stable of brands. Following is a list of luxury goods makers that have bought major fashion brands in the past few years:

LVMH The French luxury group, which sells everything from wines to perfumes, has been on a shopping spree with more than 100 deals since 2010, according to Refinitiv data. Here are some of the notable purchases:

* Luxury hotels owner Belmond for $3.2 billion in 2019 * Fashion brand Christian Dior for 6.5 billion euros ($7.16 billion) in 2017

* 80% stake in high-tech luggage maker Rimowa for 640 million euros ($705.41 million) in 2016

* Italian luxury cashmere clothing brand Loro Piana acquisition for 2 billion euros ($2.20 billion) in 2013

Capri Holdings Ltd Formerly known as Michael Kors, the company transformed itself into a global house of high fashion brands with two major acquisition to take on larger European rivals. The acquisitions are:

* Italian fashion house Versace for $2.2 billion in 2018 * Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion in 2017 Tapestry Inc

The high-end fashion house, formerly called Coach Inc, made two major purchases since 2015: * Luxury handbag maker Kate Spade for $2.4 billion in 2017 (https://reut.rs/2DbuitE)

* Shoemaker Stuart Weitzman for $574 million in 2015 EssilorLuxottica SA The Ray-Ban maker, which was formed last year in a 46 billion euros merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's lens manufacturer Essilor, agreed to buy Dutch opticians group GrandVision for 7.2 billion euros ($7.94 billion) earlier this year. Richemont

Cartier owner Richemont bought e-commerce portal Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) for 2.8 billion euros ($3.09 billion) in 2018 to compete better in an expanding online market for luxury goods.

