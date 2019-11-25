International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. lawmakers weigh bans on trans youth treatments

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 23:07 IST
U.S. lawmakers weigh bans on trans youth treatments
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. legislators would do better relying on medical evidence, not opinion, as they consider a spate of new proposals that would ban transgender children from treatments such as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, expert doctors say.

A measure newly introduced in South Carolina would revoke licenses of doctors who treat trans children, while other lawmakers proposed banning gender reassignment for minors after a Texas father tried to stop his ex-wife from raising their child as a girl instead of a boy. "These legal efforts could not be more archaic," said Scott Leibowitz, a professor of psychiatry at the Ohio State University College of Medicine who works with trans youth.

"The absence of access to beneficial, evidence-based care, which does exist, is very harmful and quite frankly puts youth in the middle of political battles when lives are at stake," said Leibowitz. Trans issues are politically contentious in the United States, where the administration of President Donald Trump has banned most trans people from serving in the military. State-level battles have been waged over whether they can use restrooms of their choice.

Leibowitz recently co-wrote a statement condemning "efforts to ban evidence-based care" issued by the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, with nearly 10,000 members. "This is no place for a legislators to lay in on what their opinion is," he said.

An estimated 150,000 U.S. teens are trans, according to The Williams Institute, a research group at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. No public data was readily available on the numbers of younger trans children nor on patients at the nation's nearly 50 clinics that treat trans youth.

Clinics in other countries have reported increases in referrals, which along with the greater visibility of trans people in the media, has prompted fierce debate over whether children who identify as trans may change their minds. In the United States, Republican legislators in Texas, Georgia and Kentucky proposed banning gender reassignment treatment for minors following the court battle of a Texas father over how he and his ex-wife raise their 7-year-old child.

The parents disagree over whether the child can have long hair, wear girl's clothes and go by a female name and pronouns. Conservative politicians and commentators have sided with the father, and the Texas attorney general has asked for an investigation into possible child abuse.

Legislation to ban gender reassignment "would essentially be going against what is thought in the medical community to be best practice," said Jennifer Abbott, a family doctor in North Carolina, who has treated trans youth. "The evidence shows decreases in depression and anxiety in people who receive gender-affirming care," she said.

Stewart Jones, the lawmaker behind the South Carolina bill, acknowledged that mental illness issues need to be addressed. "However, to have a person under 18 go forth with that kind of life-altering decision while they're still developing is a dangerous thing," he said.

His proposal would ban interventions to alleviate distress from gender dysphoria and those that would align a patient's physical body with their gender identity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Landslide democratic win puts pressure on leader of Chinese-ruled Hong Kong

Hong Kongs leader said on Monday she would listen to public opinion after a landslide election victory by opponents of Chinese rule amid months of sometimes violent pro-democracy unrest.Democratic candidates secured almost 90 of 452 distric...

Bruins' Bergeron to sit out vs. Canadiens, Senators

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron will not travel with the team for a two-game road trip that begins with Tuesdays contest against the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters on Monday that Bergeron is dealing with a lowe...

Eight killed in buss, truck accident in Pak

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a truck collided head on in Northwest Pakistan on Monday. The accident occurred in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the bus carrying pa...

Eagles Wentz, Johnson expected to practice this week

The right-hand injury Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz sustained Sunday in Philadelphias loss to the Seattle Seahawks isnt serious, and he isnt expected to miss practice time this week, coach Doug Pederson said Monday morning. Wentz was diag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019